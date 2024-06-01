Muller (shoulder) is slated to be evaluated by team doctors next week, MLB.com reports.

Muller was scratched from his start Thursday and subsequently placed on the injured list due to left shoulder tendinitis, and he's been shut down from throwing for the time being. Team doctors will take a closer look in the coming days at how the rest might be aiding his progress, and a determination of when Muller might be able to begin a throwing program will be made at that point.