Muller did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings against the Orioles. He struck out three.

The left-hander avoids a loss because Oakland offers a good amount of run support, but it was not a strong outing for the rookie southpaw. A mediocre effort turned into a poor one when he gave up a three-run homer to Ryan Mountcastle in the fifth that made the score 7-6 Athletics. Over three starts, Muller has registered a 5.52 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 14.2 innings of work.