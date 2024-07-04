Muller (shoulder) started Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out five.

While he had his share of trouble, Muller encouragingly worked up to 42 pitches during the outing, locating 32 of those offerings for strikes. Per the Associated Press, Muller returned to Oakland on Wednesday, and he and manager Mark Kotsay were slated to discuss how the veteran southpaw felt following the most voluminous of his three rehab appearances before making a decision on whether Muller would be activated at some point during the upcoming weekend series against the Orioles.