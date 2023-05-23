Muller (1-4) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

Muller struggled early, giving up a two-run home run to Jarred Kelenic in the first inning and a three-run blast to Jose Caballero an inning later. Muller has allowed at least five runs in six of his 10 starts this season, including each of his last four outings. He has an awful 8.04 ERA with a 1.96 WHIP and 33:23 K:BB across 47 innings. It won't get any easier, as he's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Astros this weekend.