Muller (shoulder) began a throwing program Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The next step for Muller will be to progress to throwing off a mound, but a timetable for such has yet to be established. The right-hander appears to be making fairly steady progress, however, so he could be set for activation well before the end of June.
More News
-
Athletics' Kyle Muller: Evaluation coming next week•
-
Athletics' Kyle Muller: Shut down with shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' Kyle Muller: Takes first loss Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Kyle Muller: Long relief candidate Friday•
-
Athletics' Kyle Muller: Another stellar long-relief effort•
-
Athletics' Kyle Muller: Impresses in relief Thursday•