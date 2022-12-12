The Athletics acquired Muller from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team deal which also involved the Brewers, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Details of the trade are still emerging, but most notably, Atlanta acquired Sean Murphy and Milwaukee received William Contreras. Prospects Freddy Tarnok and Esteury Ruiz are going to Oakland alongside Muller, who was arguably Atlanta's top prospect. The left-handed starter struggled in three big-league appearances in 2022, but his Triple-A performance-3.41 ERA, 159:40 K:BB and a 1.18 WHIP in 134.2 innings-inspire confidence in his becoming an effective big-leaguer. Atlanta's strong rotation may have kept Muller in the minors longer than he needed. Oakland, on the other hand, figures to work Muller into its starting mix to begin the 2023 season.