Muller has been announced as the Athletics' Opening Day starter for their March 30 matchup against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It wasn't even known yet that Muller was locked into a rotation spot, but this settles that. The left-hander has been hit-or-miss this spring, posting a 5.65 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 14.1 innings of work. Muller has some fantasy potential but should probably be viewed as more of a bench option initially.