Muller (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sunday, MLB.com reports.
The left-hander began a throwing program June 6, and he appears to be progressing through it without setbacks. If all goes well with Sunday's bullpen session, Muller is slated to head out for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas at some point during the following week.
