Muller tossed five innings against the Angels on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Muller got the Opening Day nod for Oakland despite pitching in just three big-league games last season, and he rose to the occasion by limiting Los Angeles to just one run. The southpaw was by no means overpowering -- he notched just five swinging strikes and three punchouts -- but this was nonetheless a promising start to the campaign after he allowed 11 runs over 12.1 innings in the majors last year. Fantasy managers may want to see Muller succeed over multiple outings before plucking him off the waiver wire, though he appears to be locked into Oakland's rotation and has shown enough success in the minors to be worth a speculative add in deeper formats.