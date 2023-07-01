The Athletics recalled Muller from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday ahead of his start against the White Sox.

Muller was optioned to Triple-A on May 23 after accumulating an 8.04 ERA and 1.96 WHIP through 47 innings across 10 starts. His numbers didn't improve much in Triple-A (6.59 ERA and 1.84 WHIP), but he'll receive a promotion nonetheless and return to Oakland's rotation. Kirby Snead was optioned to Las Vegas in a corresponding move.