Muller allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings against Cincinnati on Saturday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Muller entered the contest having given up 16 earned runs over 13 innings across his previous three starts, so a positive outing was much needed. The southpaw didn't overpower the Reds -- he struck out just three batters and notched a meager six swinging strikes -- but he was able to limit them to a Luke Maile solo homer. The improvement should help Muller build some confidence, but it's unlikely to put his name in the minds of fantasy managers. With a 6.28 ERA and a 20:15 K:BB over 28.2 innings, he's pretty far off the radar for the time being.