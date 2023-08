Muller will start Monday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Muller served as a long reliever during his last two appearances, but he'll make his first start since July 1 during Monday's series opener against the red-hot Mariners. Over his two outings since rejoining the big-league club, Muller has allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six in 7.1 innings.