Oakland recalled Miller from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Muller will presumably be available in long relief Wednesday against the Cardinals as he returns to the Athletics' major-league roster, though the team will have an opening in the rotation for him beginning next week. The 25-year-old left-hander has posted a rough 7.79 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 37:27 K:BB over 52 innings (11 starts) this season in the bigs.