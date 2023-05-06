Muller (1-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.1 innings, striking out one and earning a win over the Royals.

Muller worked through three scoreless innings before coughing up a two-run homer to Nick Pratto fourth. The Royals plated another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, chasing Muller from the contest. His one punchout was his lowest total in any start this season and he's now sporting a pedestrian 21:18 K:BB through 34 frames. Muller will carry a 6.62 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be a road matchup with the Yankees next week.