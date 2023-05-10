Muller (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against the Yankees. He struck out six.

It's been a tough year so far for Muller, who's now allowed five or more runs in four out of eight starts. The 25-year-old left-hander sports an unsightly 7.34 ERA and 1.95 WHIP -- both the highest marks among qualified pitchers -- with 27:21 K:BB. Muller will look to get on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against Arizona, though he can be ignored for fantasy purposes.