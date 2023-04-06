Muller completed 5.2 innings against Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Muller breezed through five scoreless frames, but he departed after allowing back-to-back baserunners with two outs in the sixth. Domingo Acevedo came on in relief, and he gave up a two-run double, with both tallies being charged to Muller. Despite the disappointing ending, this was nonetheless another positive step for the southpaw, as it built upon his one-run, five-inning outing Opening Day. Muller is by no means a must-roster player in fantasy, but he's become a more intriguing pickup with his pair of solid outings to start the campaign.