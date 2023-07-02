Muller did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Muller was recalled Saturday after toiling at Triple-A Las Vegas for the past five-plus weeks. He managed to keep Oakland in the contest with five innings during which he allowed three runs, though the southpaw wasn't exactly effective in allowing six hits and tying a season high with four walks. Muller may remain in the rotation for now with James Kaprielian (shoulder) on the injured list, though the former hasn't been effective in the majors this season with a 7.79 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over 52 innings.