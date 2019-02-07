Murray will attend the NFL Combine beginning on Feb. 26, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The 2018 first-round draft pick declared for the NFL Draft in mid-January, though that decision was simply procedural. This development makes it seem as if Murray is leaning more toward becoming a professional football player rather than continuing as a professional baseball player. No word has come forth as to whether Murray will also attend spring training when that starts on Feb. 15, and no concrete decision has been made regarding his athletic future. Regardless, the Oklahoma product's future in baseball seems to look bleaker as he progresses further in the NFL Draft process. More information on his status should come out relatively soon.

