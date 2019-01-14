Murray declared for the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday, according to his personal Twitter account.

As expected, Murray has decided to enter his name into the NFL draft pool prior to Monday's deadline. This move is simply procedural, as Murray can still choose to fulfill his commitment to the A's if he wishes. While reports suggest the Heisman winner is leaning toward going pro in football rather than baseball, the A's are attempting to sway his decision by extending him a major-league deal. Murray's decision of whether to join the Athletics at spring training (Feb. 15) or to participate in the NFL combine (Feb. 26) should offer a better indication of his intentions moving forward. Should Murray choose football, he would forfeit his $4.66 million signing bonus, while Oakland would retain his professional baseball rights.