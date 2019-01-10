Athletics' Kyler Murray: Expected to enter NFL Draft
The Athletics expect Murray to declare for the NFL Draft, Susan Slusser and Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While nothing is confirmed, it sounds like Murray, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, is leaning towards going pro in football rather than baseball. Declaring for the draft doesn't guarantee that Murray will switch full-time to football; things should clear up in February when he decides whether to join the Athletics at spring training (Feb. 15) or participate in the NFL scouting combine (Feb. 26). Should Murray choose football, the Heisman winner would forfeit his $4.66 million signing bonus with the A's, though the team would retain his professional baseball rights.
