Athletics' Kyler Murray: 'Fully committing' to football
Murray is "firmly and fully committing [his] life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback," the two-sport athlete announced on his personal Twitter account Monday.
This appeared to be the direction Murray had been heading in all winter after declaring for the NFL draft and accepting an invitation to the NFL combine. Reports in previous months left open the possibility that Murray would nevertheless try to keep a window open to play both sports, but his announcement that he is "dedicating 100% of [himself] to being the best QB possible" doesn't seem to leave room for a second career. The decision is a blow to the Athletics, who picked Murray ninth overall in the 2018 draft.
