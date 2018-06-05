Athletics' Kyler Murray: Goes to A's with No. 9 overall pick

The A's have selected Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Murray isn't the best player in the draft, but his biography to this point is the most fascinating. He was a high-end dual-threat quarterback prospect in 2015 in addition to being the best athlete in the 2015 MLB draft, and unsurprisingly opted to attempt to be a two-way star at Texas A&M rather than go pro out of high school. He transferred to Oklahoma after his freshman season, but just never really gained traction as a pro prospect on the gridiron. As part of the transfer process, he didn't play baseball for the Sooners in 2016, and subsequently struggled in 2017, both in Big 12 play and in the Cape Cod League. However, this year he is hitting .296/.398/.556 with 10 home runs, 10 steals (on 14 attempts), and a 56:28 K:BB through 189 at-bats. The slash line is impressive, particularly considering all the at-bats he has missed out on due to his high school and collegiate football career, but his strikeout total aligns with scouting reports that suggest there will be some swing-and-miss issues against pro pitching, at least initially. It will likely require a multi-million-dollar bonus to convince Murray to turn pro, as he could be Oklahoma's starting quarterback if he returns to school this fall. If he chooses baseball, he has impact speed on the bases and in center field and the strength and athleticism to develop 20-to-30 homer power. There is talk that Murray may be allowed to play football this fall for Oklahoma after signing with the A's, though that would be close to unprecedented.