Athletics' Kyler Murray: Goes to A's with No. 9 overall pick
The A's have selected Murray with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Murray isn't the best player in the draft, but his biography to this point is the most fascinating. He was a high-end dual-threat quarterback prospect in 2015 in addition to being the best athlete in the 2015 MLB draft, and unsurprisingly opted to attempt to be a two-way star at Texas A&M rather than go pro out of high school. He transferred to Oklahoma after his freshman season, but just never really gained traction as a pro prospect on the gridiron. As part of the transfer process, he didn't play baseball for the Sooners in 2016, and subsequently struggled in 2017, both in Big 12 play and in the Cape Cod League. However, this year he is hitting .296/.398/.556 with 10 home runs, 10 steals (on 14 attempts), and a 56:28 K:BB through 189 at-bats. The slash line is impressive, particularly considering all the at-bats he has missed out on due to his high school and collegiate football career, but his strikeout total aligns with scouting reports that suggest there will be some swing-and-miss issues against pro pitching, at least initially. It will likely require a multi-million-dollar bonus to convince Murray to turn pro, as he could be Oklahoma's starting quarterback if he returns to school this fall. If he chooses baseball, he has impact speed on the bases and in center field and the strength and athleticism to develop 20-to-30 homer power. There is talk that Murray may be allowed to play football this fall for Oklahoma after signing with the A's, though that would be close to unprecedented.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...