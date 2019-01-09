Athletics' Kyler Murray: Invited to big-league camp
Murray was invited to the Athletics' major-league spring training camp Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
All baseball-related news with Murray is contingent on him electing to stick with the sport and not switch full-time to football. His agent, Scott Boras, stated in December that Murray wouldn't be working out for NFL teams prior to the NFL draft, but the situation doesn't appear fully settled. Slusser also reports that it's highly unlikely that Murray will be able to play both sports, so it appears that a decision between the two will be made within the next few months. Murray is yet to make his professional baseball debut at any level, so the big-league camp invitation is nothing more than an opportunity for him to work with Oakland's major-league staff for a few weeks.
