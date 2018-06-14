Athletics' Kyler Murray: Switching to baseball full-time in 2019

Murray, the ninth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, will sign with the Athletics on Friday for approximately $4.6 million and will play football for only one more season at the University of Oklahoma, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Athletics are officially expected to announce the signing at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday. As per the terms of Murray's agreement, he'll switch full-time to baseball following the Sooners' 2018 football season, despite the fact he has two years of eligibility remaining. Slusser reports that the 20-year-old's salary is in line for the draft-slot value of the ninth overall pick, and that both the Athletics and Murray have insurance provisions in place to guard against him suffering a severe injury while playing football.