Athletics' Kyler Murray: Won't work out for NFL teams
Murray's agent Scott Boras informed Yahoo Sports that his client will not be participating in workouts for NFL teams and that Murray will report for spring training Feb. 10, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
There have been constant rumors surrounding Murray and the possibility that he may try to play both football and baseball, but as of now, it appears Murray will rule out a football career in favor of baseball. Expect the dual-sport athlete to stick to baseball following the conclusion of his college football season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst