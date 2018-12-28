Murray's agent Scott Boras informed Yahoo Sports that his client will not be participating in workouts for NFL teams and that Murray will report for spring training Feb. 10, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

There have been constant rumors surrounding Murray and the possibility that he may try to play both football and baseball, but as of now, it appears Murray will rule out a football career in favor of baseball. Expect the dual-sport athlete to stick to baseball following the conclusion of his college football season.