Butler went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Butler's burst of speed on the basepaths secured a 20-20 season for him. Prior to Saturday, he had gone 40 games without a steal, getting caught on his two attempts in that span. He's also hit well lately, logging multiple hits in seven of his last 13 games. He's up to 20 homers, 20 steals on 27 attempts, 59 RBI, 79 runs scored and a .240/.313/.416 slash line through 141 contests this season.