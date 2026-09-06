Butler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Butler went deep in the eighth inning to pad the Athletics' lead. His hitting streak is up to 14 games, a span in which he has gone 18-for-51 (.353) with two homers and 16 RBI. The outfielder is up to 13 long balls on the year, and he's batting .233 with a .702 OPS, 52 RBI, 54 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple and 10 stolen bases over 135 contests. Butler should continue to maintain a starting role in right field.