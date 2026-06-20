Athletics' Lawrence Butler: All-around impact in win

Butler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, three additional runs scored, a steal and a walk in Friday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

Butler launched a solo homer in his first at-bat and wound up scoring the game-winning run in the 10th inning as part of a career-best four-run performance. The outfielder started the extra inning on second base and proceeded to steal third, marking his first successful swipe since April 20. The 25-year-old has logged multiple hits in five of his past 11 appearances as he continues to trend upward in June. Overall, Butler is slashing .193/.274/.305 with five homers, 20 RBI, 26 runs and five stolen bases across 68 contests.