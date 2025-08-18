Butler went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 11-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

The Athletics outfielder cracked a 417-foot solo shot off Los Angeles starter Jose Soriano in the sixth inning. Butler has been cold since the All-Star break, batting .151 (13-for-86) with four homers, 12 runs scored and 8 RBI across 26 games, as he's slipped into a strong-side platoon role. In 502 total plate appearances, the 25-year-old is now slashing .232/.304/.411 with 17 steals, 67 runs scored and 48 RBI.