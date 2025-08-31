Butler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Rangers.

Butler snapped a 10-game stretch without a homer, during which he hit just .188 (6-for-32) with three RBI. The outfielder's third-inning blast got the Athletics on the board, but they were playing from behind for nearly the whole game. Butler is up to 18 long balls, 52 RBI, 71 runs scored and 17 stolen bases while slashing .229/.301/.405 over 130 contests this season.