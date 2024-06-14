Butler owns a .250/.348/.420 slash line with nine extra-base hits (five doubles, four home runs), nine RBI and seven stolen bases in the 24 games he's played with Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned May 14.

Butler also boasts a 13.0 percent walk rate and modest 20.9 percent strikeout rate in that span, the latter figure representing a welcome reduction from the 29.8 percent number he sported during his time with the big-league club earlier this season. With Athletics primary right fielder Seth Brown now in a two-month-plus season-opening slump at the plate and Butler showing signs of life with the Aviators, a potential promotion for the latter in coming weeks doesn't seem like a far-fetched notion.