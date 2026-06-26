Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Delivers clutch hit Thursday

Butler went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Giants.

Butler came through in the clutch, depositing an RBI single into right field with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Athletics the lead. The 25-year-old has struggled to a .197 batting average and .585 OPS across 73 games this season, but he has shown signs of turning things around of late. Across 20 appearances in June, Butler is slashing .288/.327/.481 with two homers, four doubles, seven RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases, though he's striking out at a 29.1 percent clip this month.