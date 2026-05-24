Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Fading into bench role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

On the bench for the sixth time in seven games, Butler looks to have moved into a fourth-outfielder role while rookie Henry Bolte has taken over as the Athletics' primary option in center field. After producing five hits in his first three big-league games, Bolte has slowed down of late with a .535 OPS over his ensuing seven contests, so it may not be long before playing time reopens for Butler if Bolte's bat doesn't start heating back up.

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!