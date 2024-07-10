Butler went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-9 loss to the Red Sox.

He also struck out twice, and the 24-year-old's inability to make consistent contact remains an issue. Butler has been productive since the calendar flipped to July however, batting .292 (7-for-24) with three homers, a steal, six runs and seven RBI in seven games despite a 1:9 BB:K.