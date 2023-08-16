Butler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

For the first time since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last weekend, Butler will head to the bench after he went 4-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and an additional run in his first five big-league games. Butler should get the opportunity to play on a near-everyday basis moving forward now that Oakland has an opening in the outfield following JJ Bleday's (knee) recent move to the 10-day injured list.