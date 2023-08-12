Butler, making his major-league debut, went 0-for-4 in a loss to the Nationals on Friday.

The promising prospect, who started the season at Double-A Midland, completed his meteoric rise through the ranks by donning an Athletics uniform Friday. While Butler failed to reach safely in his first four plate appearances, he made contact on each occasion -- an extension of the sub-20.0 percent strikeout rates he posted in both minor-league stops this season -- and should have plenty of opportunity to acclimate to big-league arms for what remains of the 2023 campaign.