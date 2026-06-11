Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Hits go-ahead homer

Butler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Butler put the Athletics ahead in the seventh inning with his first long ball since April 29 versus the Royals. The outfielder has slipped into a part-time role, and he's not helping his cause in June, going 3-for-18 (.167) over eight games this month. Overall, he's batting .165 with a .507 OPS, four homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored, three doubles and four stolen bases through 183 plate appearances. Butler will need to show some consistency at the plate to displace Carlos Cortes from the starting job in right field versus right-handed pitchers. There was room in the lineup for both of them Wednesday since Brent Rooker sat out due to knee soreness.