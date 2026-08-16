Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Homers in Sunday's win

Butler went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Butler's power surge continues -- he has four homers over his last five games, though this was his first multi-hit effort in that span. The outfielder's recent success has all come at home, as have 10 of his 11 long balls throughout the campaign. He's hitting .208 with a .652 OPS, 36 RBI, 47 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and nine stolen bases over 116 contests, but the home-road splits are significant. Butler has a .782 OPS over 60 home games compared to a .502 OPS across 56 contests on the road.