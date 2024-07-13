Butler went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Butler opened the game on the bench but crushed a two-run homer that traveled 414 feet in his only at-bat of the game. While the outfielder has struggled for much of the year and typically sits against left-handed pitching, he has been gone 10-for-32 in July with four home runs, 11 RBI, seven runs scored and two stolen bases.