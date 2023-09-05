Butler went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's 6-5 loss to Toronto.

Butler got Oakland on the board with a solo homer off Jose Berrios in the fifth inning before cranking a two-run shot off Jordan Romano in the 10th. It's the first multi-homer effort of Butler's career, as he's up to five longballs in his rookie campaign. Overall, he's batting .246 with a .717 OPS, nine RBI and six runs scored through his first 71 plate appearances. Butler certainly has intriguing power potential, and he should see a fairly regular role with the A's down the stretch.