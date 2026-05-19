Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
The Angels are sending southpaw Reid Detmers to the mound to start the game, so the lefty hitting Butler is taking a seat. Brent Rooker has the start in right field while Shea Langeliers serves as the designated hitter and Jonah Heim enters the lineup as the catcher.
More News
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Not starting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Blasts homer in win•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Resting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Carlos Cortes: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Resting up Sunday•