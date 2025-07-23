Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The Athletics will send Butler and fellow left-handed batter Tyler Soderstrom to the bench while southpaw Patrick Corbin toes the rubber for Texas. Colby Thomas will replace Butler in the lineup, manning center field and batting sixth.
