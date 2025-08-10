default-cbs-image
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

After covering center field in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-5 with a double, three walks and two runs between those contests, the left-handed-hitting Butler will take a seat for the finale while the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the hill. Colby Thomas will replace Butler in center field.

