Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
After covering center field in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-5 with a double, three walks and two runs between those contests, the left-handed-hitting Butler will take a seat for the finale while the Orioles send southpaw Cade Povich to the hill. Colby Thomas will replace Butler in center field.
