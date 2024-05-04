Butler isn't in the Athletics' lineup for Saturday's game versus Miami.
The Marlins will send left-hander Trevor Rogers to the mound for the beginning of Saturday's contest, meaning the lefty-hitting Butler will be forced to step out of the lineup. Tyler Nevin will fill the opening in right field, batting second.
