Butler went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

The contest was short on offense until the ninth inning, when the Athletics put up six runs against Texas' bullpen. Butler plated four of those runs with a 411-foot grand slam off Shawn Armstrong. The blast was Butler's second hit of the game, marking his first multi-hit effort over his past 11 contests. He had been slumping coming into Wednesday but still holds a tolerable .254/.328/.432 slash line on the campaign.