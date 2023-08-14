Butler went 2-for-8 with two doubles -- his first two big-league hits -- over the two weekend games against the Nationals.
Butler drew starts in each installment of the three-game interleague set against the Nationals and laced both of his first two big-league hits for extra bases. The promising prospect has now toiled at three professional levels this season and has encouragingly struck out just twice over his first 12 big-league plate appearances.
