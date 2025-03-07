The Athletics signed Butler to a seven-year, $65.5 million contract extension Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

In doing so, the Athletics are buying out 24-year-old Butler's arbitration years and locking up one of their building blocks of the future. The deal also contains a 2032 club option. Butler had a breakout 2024 season, slashing .262/.317/.490 with 22 home runs, 57 RBI, 63 runs scored and 18 stolen bases across 451 plate appearances. Butler is expected to bat at the top of the lineup this season and is a popular early-round fantasy pick going into the 2025 campaign. Butler has torn the cover off the ball early on this spring, slashing .563/.588/1.000 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs over 17 trips to the plate.