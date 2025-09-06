Butler went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 10-4 win over the Angels.

Butler has logged multiple hits in five of his last seven games while adding two homers and five RBI in that span. He had a poor August, batting .215 with a .688 OPS over 25 contests, but he turned things around late in the month, and that has carried over to a successful early September. On the season, the outfielder has 19 long balls, 17 stolen bases, 56 RBI, 76 runs scored and a .238/.310/.415 slash line through 135 games.