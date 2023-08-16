Butler went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to St. Louis.

The 23-year-old rookie took advantage of a hanging slider thrown by Dakota Hudson, sending it 437 feet to right field for a two-run bomb. Butler's first career long ball left his bat at an impressive 111 mph. Oakland's fifth-ranked prospect is now 4-for-19 (.211) with two doubles and a home run through his first five major-league games.