Athletics' Lawrence Butler: Logs three hits in blowout loss

Butler went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Rockies.

Butler batted leadoff for just the fifth time this season. He has gone 8-for-20 (.400) over his last seven games despite remaining in a part-time role. In that span, the Athletics have faced four southpaws, with Butler starting none of those contests. When more opposing right-handers come up, Butler looks to be gaining some momentum with the bat, which should allow him to challenge Carlos Cortes' starting job in right field. Butler is batting just .186 with a .550 OPS, four home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs scored, four doubles and four stolen bases over 192 plate appearances this season.